Ex-CM Sonowal Leaves For Delhi Amid Cabinet Reshuffle Buzz

Former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday morning left for New Delhi to meet with the top brass of the BJP.

This comes amid speculations over a possible expansion of the cabinet of the central government.

It is rumoured that he would be accommodated in the cabinet. However, nothing is certain as of yet.

Several positions in the Cabinet are vacant due to the exit of Shiv Sena and Shiromani Akali Dal and the demise of Ramvilas Paswan of Jan Lokshakti Party.

As per reports, at least 26 seats are currently vacant in the PM Modi-led cabinet out of the 81 member council.