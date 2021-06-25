Ex-CM Sonowal Meets PM Modi, Shah In Delhi Amid Cabinet Expansion Buzz

By Pratidin Bureau on June 25, 2021

Former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Minister on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah in the national capital.

Notably, the meeting comes amid speculations over a possible expansion of the cabinet of the central government.

It is rumoured that he would be accommodated in the cabinet. However, nothing is certain as of yet.

This is second time the former Assam CM is meeting the top brass of the central government since he left office.

On June 22, he met national BJP president JP Nadda at his residence. He was accompanied by former MLA Riturparna Baruah.

Several positions in the Cabinet are vacant due to the exit of Shiv Sena and Shiromani Akali Dal and the demise of Ramvilas Paswan of Jan Lokshakti Party.

