Ex CM Sonowal Takes Charge As Union Minister For Ayush, Ports, Shipping and Waterways

Former Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal took charge as the Union Minister for Ayush, Ports, Shipping and Waterways from Sunday, July 11.

The former CM of Assam took oath as a Union Minister in the PM Modi’s cabinet earlier on Wednesday.

After the portfolio was formed by the Modi government in 2014, this is the second time that Sonowal took charge as the minister of Ayush.

Sarbananda Sonowal earlier served as Assam State president of Bharatiya Janata Party from 2012 to 2014 and again in 2015 to 2016.

He is also a former MLA in the Assam Legislative Assembly and notably the former Chief Minister of Assam as well.

From 2014 to 2016, Sonowal also served as the union minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of India.

During the cabinet reshuffle on 7th July 2021, Sarbananda Sonowal has been inducted in the 2nd PM Modi Cabinet.

