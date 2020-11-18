Ex-Goa Guv And BJP Leader Mridula Sinha Passes Away

Former Goa Governor and veteran BJP leader Mridula Sinha has passed away on Wednesday, just 10 days ahead of her 78th birthday.

Born on November 27, 1942, at Chhapra village in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, she was a prolific and renowned Hindi writer. She served as Governor of Goa from August 2014 to October 2019. She was also was the former president of BJP Mahila Morcha and also the former chairperson of Central Social Welfare Board (CSWB) under the Ministry of Human Resource and Development, now known as Ministry of Education.

“Smt. Mridula Sinha Ji will be remembered for her efforts towards public service. She was also a proficient writer, making extensive contributions to the world of literature as well as culture. Anguished by her demise. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on her demise.

Union Minister Amit Shah also tweeted after her demise and said that she worked for the worked for the nation, society and organization throughout her life.

“Former Goa Governor and senior BJP leader Mridula Sinha’s demise is saddening She worked for the nation, society and organization throughout her life. She was also an accomplished writer who will always be remembered for her writings. My condolences to her family,” Shah tweeted in Hindi.

गोवा की पूर्व राज्यपाल व वरिष्ठ भाजपा नेता मृदुला सिन्हा जी का निधन बहुत दुःखद है। उन्होंने जीवन पर्यन्त राष्ट्र, समाज और संगठन के लिए काम किया। वह एक निपुण लेखिका भी थी, जिन्हें उनके लेखन के लिए भी सदैव याद किया जाएगा। उनके परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ॐ शान्ति — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 18, 2020

National BJP President J P Nadda also condoned her death and described it as an irreparable loss for the party.