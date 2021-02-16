Ex-Guv & Chief Justice M Rama Jois Passes Away

Mandagadde Rama Jois, former Bihar and Jharkhand governor and retired Justice, has passed away on Tuesday after prolonged illness. He was 88.

According to his family as reported by PTI, Rama Jois was suffering from age-related ailments.

Rama Jois was a former Rajya Sabha MP and also served as the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High court. He was also associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since the very beginning.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled his death along with many other leaders including Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP national president J P Nadda.

“My condolences on the passing away of a noted jurist and former governor of Bihar & Jharkhand, Justice M Rama Jois Ji. He made a lasting contribution to Indian judiciary. His efforts in restoring democracy during the 1975 emergency will always be remembered. Om Shanti,” tweeted Shah.

“Justice (Retd) Shri. Rama Jois is no more. He had served as Chief Justice of Punjab & Haryana High Court. Also was a member of the Rajya Sabha. His book ‘The Legal and Constitutional History of India’ is a treatise. His ‘Dharma: the Global Ethic’ is a classic. A great mind,” tweeted Nirmala Sitharaman.

“The passing away of Justice M Rama Jois is a colossal loss to the society. He served selflessly for the nation and left his deep imprints on Judiciary, Executive & legislative fields. Condolences to his family, friends & supporters. Om Shanti,” J P Nadda tweeted.