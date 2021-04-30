Ex-MLA Hemen Das Admitted To GNRC Hospital

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
0

Veteran leftist leader and former MLA Hemen Das is in critical condition.

As per sources, Das has been admitted to GNRC Hospital on Friday.

The CPI (M) leader had served as MLA in Sorbhog constituency for three times.

