Ex-MLA Hemen Das Admitted To GNRC Hospital RegionalTop Stories By Pratidin Bureau Last updated Apr 30, 2021 0 Share Veteran leftist leader and former MLA Hemen Das is in critical condition. As per sources, Das has been admitted to GNRC Hospital on Friday. The CPI (M) leader had served as MLA in Sorbhog constituency for three times. Related News Assam: Dry Day Declared on May 2 & 3 for Counting of… Apr 30, 2021 Arunachal: Night Curfew Announced in ICR From May 1 Apr 30, 2021 TV Journalist Rohit Sardana Succumbs to COVID-19 Apr 30, 2021 New Oxygen Plant Set up at MMCH Apr 30, 2021 Admitted To GNRC HospitalHemen Das 0 Share