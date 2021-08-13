Ex-Mumbai Top Cop Param Bir Singh Reportedly Goes Missing, Lookout Notice Issued

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh seems to have gone missing and a lookout notice has been issued against him in an alleged extortion case, ANI reported.

“A lookout circular has been issued against Prambir Singh,” Thane Police Commissioner, Jai Jeet Singh told ANI.

A case of alleged extortion was filed against Singh at Kopari Police Station in Thane on July 23 last month. This was the second case of extortion in which Singh was named.

On July 28, Mumbai Police formed a seven-member Special Investigation Team headed by a Deputy Commissioner of Police-level officer to probe the corruption charges against the former Mumbai Police Commissioner and five others named in the case.

