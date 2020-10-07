Ex Nagaland Governor Commits Suicide

Former CBI director and former Governor of Nagaland and Manipur Ashwani Kumar has allegedly died by suicide, news agency ANI reported.

Kumar was found hanging at his residence in Shimla, the Superintendent of Police Mohit Chawla said.

Ashwani Kumar was the Director-General of Police, Himachal Pradesh from 2006 to 2008. In 2008 he was appointed director CBI.

He was sworn-in as the governor of Nagaland on March 21, 2013, and as governor of Manipur on July 29, 2013.

Presently, he was the vice chancellor of a private university in Shimla.

