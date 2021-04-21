Ex-Nepal King & Queen Test COVID +ve After returning from Mahakumbh

Former Nepal King Gyanendra Shah and Queen Komal Shah have tested positive for COVID-19 after their return from Mahakumbh Mela in Haridwar.

Both the former King and Queen recently returned from India where they had taken a holy dip at Haridwar’s Har Ki Pauri during the Kumbh Mela, said Health Ministry.

Their samples for the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test were confirmed positive for coronavirus infection, reported The Himalayan Times.

According to the report, hundreds of people had gathered at the Kathmandu Airport to welcome the former king and queen when they returned from India.

The authorities have started tracing anyone who came in contact with the royal couple and testing them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week appealed to the sadhus to observe the remaining duration of the Kumbh only in a “symbolic” manner in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mahakumbh formally began in Haridwar on April 1 with several restrictions imposed on devotees coming to attend the event amid rising cases of COVID-19 in various states, including Uttarakhand.

A negative Reverse transcription-polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test report not older than 72 hours from the time of arrival was made mandatory for devotees attending the event.