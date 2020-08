Former President of Karbi Students’ Union (KSU) Bishnu Rahang died on Saturday morning at a private hospital in Guwahati. He was 47 at the time of his death.

Rahang was suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure and was under treatment for few days and breathed his last today morning.

He also served as the President of Dimoria district tribal sangha, and organizational secretary of All Assam Tribal Sangha.