Top StoriesNational

Ex-RJD Leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh Passes Away

By Pratidin Bureau
86

Former Union Minister and Ex-RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh died on Sunday morning at AIIMS in Delhi. He was 74.

Singh tested positive for coronavirus in June and was on ventilator support. He was being treated for post-Covid complications.

Prime Minister Modi during his speech at the launch of petroleum products in Bihar, began his speech by paying tribute to Singh.

Related News

Four Minor Boys Drown In Madhya Pradesh

Govt Issues Post-COVID Follow Up Protocol

CRPF Jawan Shoots Self After Killing Wife

Policemen Injured In Nagaon Accident

“Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is no more among us. His demise has left a void in the political sphere of Bihar as well as the country,” he said.

Singh, a long time associate of former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, had resigned from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday, apparently peeved over his marginalisation in the party in the last few years.

You might also like
Regional

Akhil Gogoi Produced at Forensic Science Lab for Voice Testing

Regional

AGP legal advisor resigns

World

World’s ‘Oldest Man’ Dies

National

BrahMos engineer arrested for data breach

National

3 Jharkhand cops martyred in Naxal attack

Breakfast News

News [email protected]

Comments
Loading...