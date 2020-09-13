Ex-RJD Leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh Passes Away

Former Union Minister and Ex-RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh died on Sunday morning at AIIMS in Delhi. He was 74.

Singh tested positive for coronavirus in June and was on ventilator support. He was being treated for post-Covid complications.

Prime Minister Modi during his speech at the launch of petroleum products in Bihar, began his speech by paying tribute to Singh.

“Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is no more among us. His demise has left a void in the political sphere of Bihar as well as the country,” he said.

Singh, a long time associate of former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, had resigned from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday, apparently peeved over his marginalisation in the party in the last few years.