Ex-ULFA Leader Subhas Deka No More
Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Last updated Nov 29, 2020

Former student and ULFA leader Subhas Deka passed away on Sunday. Deka has been reportedly ill and died on the way to the hospital at Sarthebari in Bajali.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited…