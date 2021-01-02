Ex Union Minister Buta Singh Passes Away

Senior Rajasthan Congress leader, MP, and former Union Home Minister Buta Singh passed away at Delhi’s AIIMS early on Saturday morning at the age of 86. He was in a coma since October last year after he suffered a brain haemorrhage.

The minister’s son, Arvinder Singh Lovely Sidhu took to Facebook to inform about his father’s passing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the demise of the Congress leader and extended condolences to his family.

“Shri Buta Singh Ji was an experienced administrator and effective voice for the welfare of the poor as well as the downtrodden. Saddened by his passing away. My condolences to his family and supporters” Modi tweeted.

Shri Buta Singh Ji was an experienced administrator and effective voice for the welfare of the poor as well as downtrodden. Saddened by his passing away. My condolences to his family and supporters. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 2, 2021

Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to say, Buta Singh devoted his entire life to the country. It is a great loss for the nation.

सरदार बूटा सिंह जी के देहांत से देश ने एक सच्चा जनसेवक और निष्ठावान नेता खो दिया है।



उन्होंने अपना पूरा जीवन देश की सेवा और जनता की भलाई के लिए समर्पित कर दिया, जिसके लिए उन्हें सदैव याद रखा जाएगा।



इस मुश्किल समय में उनके परिवारजनों को मेरी संवेदनाएँ। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 2, 2021

Tributes also poured in from President Ram Nath Kovind, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Amarinder Singh and Kuldeep Bishnoi, besides many others including, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In the passing of Shri Buta Singh, the country has lost one of the longest serving parliamentarians with rich administrative experience. He championed the cause of the oppressed and marginalized. Condolences to his family and supporters. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 2, 2021

It may be stated that a four-time MP from Jalore-Sirohi Lok Sabha constituency, Buta Singh served as Home Minister of India in the Rajiv Gandhi government from 1986 to 1989, and National President of Scheduled Caste Commission.