Ex Union Minister Dilip Gandhi Dies Due To Covid-19

Former Union minister and BJP leader Dilip Gandhi, who had tested positive for Covid-19, passed away at a private hospital in Delhi on Wednesday. He was 70.

Gandhi is survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter. Reports inform that Gandhi’s body will be cremated in Delhi.

Dilip Gandhi was three-time MP from Ahmednagar constituency. He was also the former Union MoS for Shipping. Gandhi began his political career by holding key positions in the district organisation of BJP such as General Secretary, Joint Secretary and President. He was elected to the Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation as a Councilor and later he became the Leader of the BJP in the Municipal Council.