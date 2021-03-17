Top StoriesNational

Ex Union Minister Dilip Gandhi Dies Due To Covid-19

By Pratidin Bureau
26

Former Union minister and BJP leader Dilip Gandhi, who had tested positive for Covid-19, passed away at a private hospital in Delhi on Wednesday. He was 70.

Gandhi is survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter. Reports inform that Gandhi’s body will be cremated in Delhi.

Related News

CM Yogi Adityanath To Campaign In Assam Today

BJP Will Register Big Win In Assam: Devendra Fadnavis

News Breakfast @6

Assam Polls: Congress Announces List Of 21 Candidates For…

Dilip Gandhi was three-time MP from Ahmednagar constituency. He was also the former Union MoS for Shipping. Gandhi began his political career by holding key positions in the district organisation of BJP such as General Secretary, Joint Secretary and President. He was elected to the Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation as a Councilor and later he became the Leader of the BJP in the Municipal Council.

You might also like
Top Stories

NIA to interrogate arrested Hizbul Mujahideen cadres

Regional

UNLF Chief To Arrive Manipur Today After Freed from GCJ

Regional

Black flag protests following Himanta

National

UPSC notification 2020: here’s how to apply

Top Stories

BJP to come back: Poll of Opinion Poll

Regional

Akhil Gogoi Taken Into 10 days NIA Custody

Comments
Loading...