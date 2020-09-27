Ex-Union Minister Jaswant Singh No More

Former Union Minister and founding member of the Bharatiya Janata Party Jaswant Singh passed away on Sunday.

Singh was admitted on June 25 and was being treated for Sepsis with Multiorgan Dysfunction Syndrome. He had a cardiac arrest this morning. Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi informed he was tested COVID negative.

The 82-year-old leader was elected on to the Rajya Sabha five times (1980, 1986, 1998, 1999, 2004) and to the Lok Sabha four times (1990, 1991, 1996, 2009).

During former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee’s tenure, Singh handled portfolios such as Finance, Defence and External Affairs. He was also the deputy chairman of the Planning Commission of India between 1998-99. Furthermore, he was the candidate for the post of Vice president for the NDA in 2012.

Condoling his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Jaswant Singh Ji served our nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics. During Atal Ji’s Government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence, and external affairs. Saddened by his demise.”

Modi added that the former Union minister “will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society.” “He also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP. I will always remember our interactions. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.

Singh had a head injury in 2014 and was in a coma for a long time.