The excise department has cancelled the license of Taika Lounge & Bar for flouting lockdown norms. The department of excise alleged that the bar was open during the curfew hours at night for which they have to cancel the license.

The bar was owned by one Nipun Kongkon Pegu. The excise minister also ordered a probe as allegations have also been made that some youths came out of the bar in a drunken situation on Friday night.