Excise Superintendent Held For Taking Bribe In Tinsukia

In a breakthrough, Superintendent of Excise in Tinsukia Manshjyoti Das has been arrested on Thursday for allegedly accepting and taking bribe.

Das was apprehended by officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau.

Further, one Arjun Basfore, an office peon (off-roll employee) belonging to Das’s office was also held.

As per reports the duo was caught red handed demanding bribe from wine shops. Based on evidence, a complaint has been registered.

Moreover, a search operation was also launched in Das’s house that led to the recovery of Rs 3 lakh 91 thousand and important documents.

An investigation is underway.

