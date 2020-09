Executive President of Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti (SMSS) Ashraful Islam resigned from his post amid the formation of the political party of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS).

Ashraful resigned from SMSS at the time when the KMSS has formed the political party. It has come to know that Ashraful will reportedly contest from Janiya constituency of the new party of KMSS.

Notably, Ashraful who is a research student of Gauhati University secured a position in Higher Secondary examination in 2005.