In an effort to conserve Himalayan serow – an endangered species, two zoos from the northeastern part of India-Assam State Zoo, Guwahati and Nagaland Zoological Park, Dimapur undertook an exemplary step and it has borne fruit in the form of the first birth of a serow calf on – 15th January.

The Assam State Zoo which is the coordinating zoo for conservation breeding of serow had only two female serows and the Nagaland Zoo had only one male. Both the Zoo discussed and Nagaland Zoo sent it’s male to Assam State Zoo for breeding, for a certain period of time, as it was of no point to the endangered species unpaired. The program was approved by CZA, New Delhi.

At the Assam State Zoo, the male and female were carefully paired within 10months of the arrival of the male and pairing with a female, on 15 January first calf of serow has been born. It’s very special for both Zoo and for the conservation of serow.

The forest Department head of both states congratulated both the Zoos for the success. This is for the first time animals have been exchanged on breeding loan and have successfully bred. The Environment and Forest Minister Sri Parimal Suklabaidya wished for well being of the calf and congratulated both the Zoos for the initiative. Regards Sailendra Pandey pro to Parimal Suklabaidya minister of environment and forest, Gov’t of Assam.