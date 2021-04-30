Top StoriesElection 2021Regional

“Exit Polls Biased, Politically Motivated”: Ripun Bora

By Pratidin Bureau
151

A day after exit poll results were declared, Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora said the predictions are biased and politically motivated and stressed that ‘Mahajot’ will get the majority and form the next government in Assam.

“Assam Congress totally rejects the exit poll results. These are not based on scientific system. These are biased and politically motivated. I know most of the agencies have proximity with the ruling government. On several occasions, I have seen that exit polls have not come true,” he told a news agency.

“As far as Assam is concerned we are very confident that the Congress-led Mahajot alliance will get majority. Everything will be clear on May 2 when results come. ‘Mahajot’ will get a thumping majority and form the next government in Assam,” he added.

Related News

Educational Institutions In Dhubri To Remain Shut For 15…

Stampede In Israel Religious Gathering Kills 44

Bihar Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh Dies Of COVID-19

Ex-MLA Hemen Das Admitted To GNRC Hospital

Further, he also urged Congress workers and alliance partners to “not get demoralized” by the exit polls predictions.

On Thursday, the exit polls predicted that the BJP-led NDA government would come back to power in Assam.

You might also like
National

New cars as Diwali gifts to 600 employees

National

UP: Woman Beheaded, Stuffed In Sack

Regional

Government has accelerated to explore and drill coal in northeast, says Anindya Sinha

National

CBI arrests DRI ADG in bribery case

Top Stories

Tinsukia: 3 rail employees test COVID-19+

Regional

City To Get Clean by Flying Squad

Comments
Loading...