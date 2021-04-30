“Exit Polls Biased, Politically Motivated”: Ripun Bora

A day after exit poll results were declared, Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora said the predictions are biased and politically motivated and stressed that ‘Mahajot’ will get the majority and form the next government in Assam.

“Assam Congress totally rejects the exit poll results. These are not based on scientific system. These are biased and politically motivated. I know most of the agencies have proximity with the ruling government. On several occasions, I have seen that exit polls have not come true,” he told a news agency.

“As far as Assam is concerned we are very confident that the Congress-led Mahajot alliance will get majority. Everything will be clear on May 2 when results come. ‘Mahajot’ will get a thumping majority and form the next government in Assam,” he added.

Further, he also urged Congress workers and alliance partners to “not get demoralized” by the exit polls predictions.

On Thursday, the exit polls predicted that the BJP-led NDA government would come back to power in Assam.