Expert Of Pathology In Assam, Dr. Bijoy Chandra Gogoi Passes Away

The oldest expert of Pathology, known as the doyen in Assam, Dr. Bijoy Chandra Gogoi passed away at 6:10 am on Tuesday at his residence in Dibrugarh.

Dr. Gogoi was 78 years old when he breathed his last on Tuesday morning.

He served as a former Professor and Head of Pathology, Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh.

According to a report from the Nenow, Dr. Gogoi joined the Assam Medical College in 1962 and passed out the 1st MBBS and final MBBS Examinations in 1964 and 1967 respectively, topping the list of successful candidates in both these examinations under Gauhati and Dibrugarh University.

Dr Gogoi did pioneering work in the field of Hemoglobinopathy in Assam and established it wide existence of these disorders in different communities in the state.

In it’s initial stages of use in India, Dr Gogoi also introduced the gel electrophoresis technique at the Assam Medical College in 1970.

Dr. Gogoi was a life member of IAPM and IMA. He also served as Vice President of IMA Dibrugarh Branch for a short period.

He was working as a consultant pathologist in his own Laboratory in Dibrugarh before he finally made his way to heaven.