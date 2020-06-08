Experts from Singapore arrive in Baghjan

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
13

The three-member expert team from a Singapore-based emergency management firm who arrived in Assam on Sunday to control the 10-day gas well blowout at Baghjan in the Tinsukia district of Assam has reached the site at Baghjan today.

The delay in their arrival is due to Covid-19 related clearance formalities in Singapore. As many as 650 families, comprising 2,500 people, have been shifted to three relief camps after the state-owned Oil India’s (OIL) oil well at the Baghjan village in Tinsukia, around 550 km east of Guwahati, started spilling natural gas on May 27.

