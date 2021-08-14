Explosion Along Assam-Mizoram Border Damages School

Ahead of Independence Day, a state-run educational institution was damaged due to a bomb blast in Hailakandi’s Sahebmarra region along the Assam-Mizoram border on Friday night.

It has been suspected the moderate-intensity explosion was carried out by miscreants from Mizoram.

As per reports, the blast occurred around 11.30 pm at Sahebmarra LP School. Although a major section of the school was severely damaged including the wall of the primary school in Hailakandi there have been no reports of any casualties.

Locals have been alleging that miscreants from the other side of the border bombed the school.

However, an investigation is underway.