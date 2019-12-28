Top StoriesWorld

Explosion at Kansas aircraft plant injures 15

By Pratidin Bureau
196

At least 15 people were injured on Friday after a liquid nitrogen line exploded at a Textron Aviation plant near Wichita, Kansas, potentially setting back the launch of a new aircraft under development, county and company officials said.

Emergency medical services took 11 people to the hospital, one of them suffering potentially serious injuries, Dr. John Gallagher, director of Sedgwick County EMS, told a news conference.

Company officials said that two of the victims went to the hospital in private cars and two were treated at the scene. Injuries were limited because only a skeleton crew was on duty during the holidays, said Deputy Chief Daniel Wegner of the Sedgwick County Fire Department.

The explosion in a 3-inch liquid nitrogen gas line also damaged a storage tank, causing nitrogen gas to vent out of the building, Wegner said.

Continue Reading
You might also like
National

‘Conspiracy’ Against CJI : SC Summons CBI, IB, Delhi Police

Regional

32nd Guwahati Book Fair to be held from Dec 22

Regional

Conference of all Northeastern police chiefs begins

Top Stories

Council of Ministers meet to discuss Assam situation

Entertainment

Sonali Bendre diagnosed with ‘high-grade cancer’, determined to fight every step of…

Top Stories

India beat Windies by 4 wickets

Comments
Loading...