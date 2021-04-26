Top StoriesNational

Explosion In Bengal On Eve Of Polling, 1 Dead

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
68

Amid the seventh phase of West Bengal polling, an explosion took place in North 24 Parganas district on Sunday night leaving an 18-year-old student dead.

According to a news agency, the incident took place near a school in the Guptarbagan area late Sunday. The deceased was identified as one Anurag Sau, a first year student in BA.

Police said the student was injured in the blast and was rushed to a local hospital but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Related News

R Ashwin Withdraws From IPL To ‘Support Family’ Amid…

COVID-19: India Reports 3.52 New Cases, 2,812 Deaths

Bhitali Das’s brother Parag Das Passes Away

‘Nomadland’ Wins Best Picture at 93rd Academy…

The seventh phase of polling is underway in West Bengal for 34 seats. A total of 268 candidates, including 37 women are in the fray in this phase.

The final phase will be held on April 29 and counting of votes on May 2.

You might also like
Regional

Bomb recovered in Dibrugarh

Top Stories

Vajpayee’s remains to be immersed today

Regional

Assam LS polls in three phases

Regional

Crime Branch Recovers a .32mm pistol, 6 Detained

Top Stories

PM Modi To Interact With Students At ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ Today

Top Stories

MEGHALAYA | Visitors Will now have to register with Govt.

Comments
Loading...