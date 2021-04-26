Explosion In Bengal On Eve Of Polling, 1 Dead

Amid the seventh phase of West Bengal polling, an explosion took place in North 24 Parganas district on Sunday night leaving an 18-year-old student dead.

According to a news agency, the incident took place near a school in the Guptarbagan area late Sunday. The deceased was identified as one Anurag Sau, a first year student in BA.

Police said the student was injured in the blast and was rushed to a local hospital but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The seventh phase of polling is underway in West Bengal for 34 seats. A total of 268 candidates, including 37 women are in the fray in this phase.

The final phase will be held on April 29 and counting of votes on May 2.