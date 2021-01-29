Explosion in Delhi Near Beating Retreat Ceremony

A minor-intensity explosion took place on Friday evening near the Israeli embassy at Lutyens’ Delhi located at Aurangzeb Road, distance of 2 km from the Vijay Chowk, where the Beating Retreat ceremony was going on. Few cars were damaged in the explosion.

#WATCH | Delhi Police team near the Israel Embassy where a low-intensity explosion happened.



Nature of explosion being ascertained. Some broken glasses at the spot. No injuries reported; further investigation underway pic.twitter.com/RphSggzeOa — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021

Fire brigade, SWAT and forensic teams rushed to the spot soon after the incident that took place at around 5 pm.

No injuries have been reported yet. Fire department officials moved to spot and intelligence officials are also inspecting.

The nature of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

A further investigation is underway.