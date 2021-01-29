Explosion in Delhi Near Beating Retreat Ceremony

A minor-intensity explosion took place on Friday evening near the Israeli embassy at Lutyens’ Delhi located at Aurangzeb Road, distance of 2 km from the Vijay Chowk, where the Beating Retreat ceremony was going on. Few cars were damaged in the explosion.
Fire brigade, SWAT and forensic teams rushed to the spot soon after the incident that took place at around 5 pm.
No injuries have been reported yet. Fire department officials moved to spot and intelligence officials are also inspecting.
The nature of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.
A further investigation is underway.