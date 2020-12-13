Explosion in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi, 25 Injured

At least 25 people were injured in an explosion in the Pakistani garrison city of Rawalpindi on Sunday.

The explosion believed to have been caused by a grenade blast occurred near a police station, Pak based broadcaster Dawn News reported.

As per reports, 22 injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, while three others were provided first aid on the spot. Police and security forces immediately reached the site after the explosion and cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

The cause of the blast is not yet ascertained.

Furthermore, this was the second bomb blast near a police station in Rawalpindi this month. On December 4, at least one person was killed and another seven injured when an improvised explosive device went off outside a police station located in a densely populated locality in the garrison city, which houses the headquarters of the country’s powerful army.