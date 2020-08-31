Top StoriesWorld

Explosions Hit Abu Dhabi, Dubai

By Pratidin Bureau
91

Three people were killed in two separate explosions in UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi and Dubai today, Reuters reported.

The explosions also caused injuries on the part of several others.

The report quoted the Abu Dhabi government media office as saying that “two people were killed in the blast in the capital, which the National daily reported had hit the KFC and Hardees restaurants on the city’s Rashid bin Saeed Street.”

Interestingly, the said street, is also the main road to the airport where US and Israel representatives were expected to land today following the historic peace deal that was agreed upon between UAE and Israel. The deal was brokered by USA.

The blast in Dubai was reportedly caused by a gas cylinder in a restaurant.

