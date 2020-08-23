Explosives Recovered From Suspected ISIS Militant’s Home

Multiple explosive devices and two suicide vest have been recovered from the home of the suspected ISIS militant Abu Yusuf in Uttar Pradesh, two days after he was arrested in Delhi, various news outlets reported today.

The raid, conducted by a team of Special Cell officers from Delhi Police in UP’s Balrampur district, also found an ISIS flag and documents linked to the terror group.

Two pressure cookers, turned into IEDs with about 15 kg of explosives in them and a pistol with four cartridges were recovered from him, police said to the news outlets.

Following Abu Yusuf’s arrest on Friday night, a team of Special Cell officers conducted a search operation in his house. NDTV reported, “Among the items recovered were two jackets containing a total of seven explosive packets and a leather belt containing around three kilograms of explosives. The bombs have been safely removed”.

Furthermore, “Around nine kilograms of explosives were recovered. A large assortment of electric wires, transparent tapes and lithium batteries were also found, as were cylindrical metal containers packed with ball bearings and containing more bombs,” it said.

According to the cops the suspect had also tested several smaller IEDs at a burial ground in the village. The IEDs – which the police said they were “fully ready” and only needed a timer to be activated – were safely defused, NDTV reported.