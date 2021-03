Acting on specific inputs, police on Monday recovered a considerable amount of suspicious explosives in Naharkatia town in Dibrugarh district. Two persons were arrested in connection to it.

As per sources, around 1200 grams of RDX were found at a house in Balimara village. Electrical wires and few other materials were also found.

The arrested individuals were identified as Bikash Toti and Pranav Gogoi. Investigation is underway.