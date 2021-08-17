Facebook Takes Action Against Posts, Accounts Of Taliban

Action against posts and accounts affiliated to the Taliban has been initiated by Facebook as it identifies the outfit as a terrorist organization under US law.

In a statement on Tuesday, the social media giant said it has started action against social media accounts affiliated to the Taliban including posts and videos circulating on its platform.

“The Taliban is sanctioned as a terrorist organisation under US law and we have banned them from our services under our Dangerous Organization policies. This means we remove accounts maintained by or on behalf of the Taliban and prohibit praise, support, and representation of them,” Facebook spokesperson told ANI.

It also said that it has constituted a team of Afghan regional languages experts to identify posts by the Taliban.

“We also have a dedicated team of Afghanistan experts, who are native Dari and Pashto speakers and have knowledge of local context, helping to identify and alert us to emerging issues on the platform. Our teams are closely monitoring this situation as it evolves,” the spokesperson said.

It further stressed that it will take action as per its own rule and regulation of user engagement citing global uproar and fear of human right violations.

“Facebook does not make decisions about the recognised government in any particular country but instead respects the authority of the international community in making these determinations. Regardless of who holds power, we will take the appropriate action against accounts and content that breaks our rules,” spokesperson said.