Facebook, Twitter, Instagram Block Trump’s Account

As violence continue in the US Capitol, Twitter and Facebook suspended Donald Trump’s accounts, several media outlets reported.

The decision came after Trump took to social media to assert his repeatedly false claims about fraud and impropriety for losing to Joe Biden in the elections. The social media giants claimed Trump’s messages and comments on them are prompting violence that killed a woman as well.

“This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures, including removing President Trump’s video,” said Facebook vice president of integrity Guy Rosen in an Agence-France Presse report.

“We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence.”

The riot began after Trump urged supporters to march during a speech outside the White House in which he alleged baselessly that the election had been stolen from him, the report said, adding, “he even released a video on social media in which he repeated the false claim — even telling the mob I love you.”

YouTube removed the video, while, Twitter said Trump’s messages were violations of the platform’s rules on civic integrity and that any future violations “will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account.”

“The messaging platform said Trump’s account would be locked for 12 hours and that if the offending tweets were not removed, the account will remain locked,” it said.

Facebook even said it is removing content that praised the Capitol riots. A #StormTheCapitol hashtag was blocked on Facebook and Instagram, the report added.