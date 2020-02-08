Facebook’s Twitter and Instagram accounts hacked

Facebook’s social media accounts were temporarily hacked by a group of hackers on Friday afternoon. Raising concerns about the security of the social networks, Facebook’s accounts on Twitter and Instagram were taken down by hacking group OurMine. Hackers also compromised the Twitter account for Facebook’s messaging service.

OurMine posted on the Twitter account for Facebook and Messenger, writing, “Well, even Facebook is hackable but at least their security better than Twitter.” On the other hand, hijacking Facebook and Massager’s accounts on Instagram, they posted a photo of OurMine’s logo.

Meanwhile, Twitter confirmed that the hacking occurred via a third-party and that accounts were locked once it was alerted to the issue.

Earlier, OurMine reportedly infiltrated the social media account of Twitter’s founder Jack Dorsey, Google’s chief executive Sundar Pichai, and the corporate accounts of Netflix and ESPN.