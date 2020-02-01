Fake Currency smugglers arrested in Biswanath

Assam Police has arrested three people alleged purchase and sale of Fake Indian Currency at Tokowbari region in Biswanath on Saturday evening.

Helem Police have received information that some illegal altercation of money was going on at NH-15 at Tokowbari around about 5.30 PM.

Immediately Police rushed to the spot and arrested three persons identified as Robin Rai (25), Subhash Rai (44) and Amit Thapa (21).

Helem Police has also seized genuine currency notes of Rs. 3.32 lakhs (all 500 rupee notes) and Rs. 7000 of fake Indian currency.

Reportedly, all of them had brought to the police station and have started continuous interrogation for more information in this regard. During initial interrogation, the three apprehended accused have confessed that they had come to purchase of fake Indian currency from a party belong to Lakhimpur (4-5 people who had come in an Alto 800 vehicle bearing registration no AS-07F-1625).

While the discussion was on regarding purchase of the of fake Indian currency at the Tokowbari region on NH-15, the following party attempted to snatch their bag of money and that is when an altercation started between them and caught the attention of nearby people.