Fake Doctor Arrested in Dibrugarh District

The Tingkhong Police have arrested a fake doctor or quack working at Tingkhang Tea Estate on Friday night.

Identified as Pankaj Kumar Nath, the accused allegedly had worked at several tea gardens across the state using different fictitious names in the past.

A resident of Thalipukhuri village at Gohpur, Nath has been accused of joining the said tea garden in 2018 using a bogus registration id, and putting the lives of the people associated with the garden at risk through his fraudulence and quackery.

The Police, meanwhile, have seized his bogus certificate and seal.

Nath, as per reports, was arrested earlier as well in 2016 while working at Khumtai Tea Estate.