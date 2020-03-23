Fake News! Trump never said COVID vaccine ready for use

A 37-second clip of a press conference addressed by president of the United States Donald Trump and Matt Sauce, president and CEO of the North-American division of Roche Diagnostics is widely circulating on social media.

As per the accompanying claim, president Trump announced that the pharmaceutical company has succeeded in developing a vaccine for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) which will be launched “next Sunday”.

Trump announced that Roche Medical Company will launch the vaccine next Sunday, and millions of doses are ready from it !!!The end of the playWhat’s app forwardTest Kit is ready not the vaccine by Pranjali Dani Shivani Dani Wakhare ಅವರಿಂದ ಈ ದಿನದಂದು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ ಸೋಮವಾರ, ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 16, 2020

In the clip, Sauce can be heard saying, “From Roche, we want to thank the FDA for their rapid approval of our coronavirus test. We really appreciate the partnership with the CDC and the FDA to get that to market it as fast a possible because it is critical for us to make that available to help patients in need and working with laboratories to get it going in the near future which will bring hundreds and thousands of tests available to patients in need in the United States.”

Now, Donald Trump announced that Roche Medical Company will launch the vaccine next Sunday and millions of doses are ready for it.. The end of the play.#CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/euQhkmg5Xq — Naheed Tariq (@NaheedTariq5) March 16, 2020

The fact that CEO of Roche Diagnostics, Matt Sauce, spoke of testing, not a vaccine, is the first clue which points at the falseness of the viral message. The 37 seconds have been clipped from a press conference held at the White House by president Trump and can be watched from 18:40 minutes in the video below. As evident, Sauce thanks the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for the “rapid approval” of the coronavirus test developed by his company.