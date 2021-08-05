Fake Note Printing Racket Busted In Guwahati

A fake note printing racket was busted by Guwahati police at a house in Dispur’s Mathura Nagar area on Wednesday.

During the raid, two printers and one desktop computer suspected to be used in printing currency notes were seized. One Mizo lady, identified as Lucy, was arrested in connection to the case.

After further investigation, successive raids were conducted at the rented house of one Ajmal Haque in Fatasil Ambari where a number of objectionable items were recovered.

Below are the items recovered –

Suspected fake currency notes amounting to Rs 1 lakh

Nine fake currency notes

One EPSON printer

One Heat Sealer machine

One Bright office paper cutter

One ream black paper

Reams of JK super white bond paper

Polymer paper

SIM cards, ATM Cards, various suspected identity cards

Assam Police T shirt

Media passes in the name of the accused.

As per sources, Haque is currently absconding. His wife has been taken into custody for interrogation.

Efforts are currently going on to nab all involved.

Also Read: Minor Reshuffle In Assam Police