A man posing as a police officer has been arrested in Assam’s Cachar.

The accused identified as one Samid Hussain (22), was arrested on charges of forging identity and duping people in the name of police.

As per reports, Hussain had been extorting money from many people by threatening in the name of police in Katigorah and Badarpur areas.

He also posted his picture wearing police uniform on social media.