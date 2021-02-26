Fake Policeman Arrested In Guwahati

A youth in police uniform has been arrested by a team of Garchuck police on Thursday night.

As per sources, the incident took place when the youth introduced himself as a sub-inspector and engaged in arguing with some police officials who were on their duty.

The arrested youth has been identified as Kuljyoti Baishya, who belongs from Dharapur.

Moreover, police have seized a two-wheeler from him. The actual motive of his action is yet to be ascertained.

The police have started an investigation on the case.