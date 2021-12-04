Fake TET Certificates Seized By CID of Assam Police

Investigation revealed that fake TET pass certificates were fraudulently obtained by the teachers from the main accused by paying lakhs of rupees through middlemen.

The first charge sheet against 40 accused of allegedly obtaining and facilitating fake Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) certificates in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) was filed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police. The CID on Friday filed the 1175-page charge sheet against 33 teachers before the Kamrup Metro Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM)’s court, including seven middlemen.

Within 60 days from the date of registration of the case on October 3, 2021, a detailed sheet listing 106 witnesses and 38 material objects was filed before the court. The accused middlemen compromise a lecturer of a government college in Nagaon, and three state government employees.

The 40 accused were arrested and remanded to judicial custody belonging from Kamrup (Rural), Chirang, Udalguri, Nagaon, and Hojai districts.

Investigation revealed that fake TET pass certificates were fraudulently obtained by the teachers from the main accused by paying lakhs of rupees through middlemen. The pay-in-slips were seized from various bank branches in the BTR area and Kamrup district that were used for depositing the money collected from the candidates.

The handwriting on the pay-in slips matched with the specimen writings of the arrested middlemen. The money was also trailed to the main accused.

The experts prove that the certificates submitted by these candidates for securing appointments were fake and fabricated. The release said that a computer hard disk containing the images of fake TET certificates, documents containing the list of candidates, and blank TET certificates were seized from a press from where the fake certificates were printed. The printing press was sealed during the investigation.

Assam police said in a statement that further investigations are on to trace a few more accused who are absconding and also for identifying similar other fraudulent appointments in the Education Department.

