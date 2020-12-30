Falling Market Prices Forcing Farmers To Sell Below MSP: Union Leaders

Amid the ongoing farmers’ protest against the newly implemented farm laws, union leaders on Wednesday stressed on the fact that farmers in some parts of the country are forced to sell their crops below the Minimum Support Price (MSP) as market prices have fallen by 50 per cent. They added that the protests will continue till the government repeals the laws.

“After new farm laws were implemented in Uttar Pradesh, prices of crops have fallen by 50 per cent. Crops are being bought at below MSP. Paddy is being sold at ₹ 800 per quintal. We will raise these issues in the meeting,” Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said.

“We will not leave Delhi till our demands are met. We will celebrate New year at borders” he added.

The sixth round of talks between the two sides is being held today after a huge gap. Three union ministers and representative of 41 farmer groups began in the afternoon at Vigyan Bhawan.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is heading the government side, which also included Railways, Commerce and Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash, who is a Member of Parliament from Punjab.

The farmer unions are adamant about their wants that the discussion will only be on the modalities of repealing the three laws and a legal guarantee on the stay of MSP in the system.

The sixth round of talks was originally scheduled for December 9 but it was called off after an informal meeting of Home Minister Amit Shah with some union leaders, failed to reach any breakthrough. The fifth round of talks was held on December 5.

However while the government has ruled out a repeal of the three laws, they came up with a draft after a meeting with Amit Shah which suggests 7 to 8 amendments to the laws along with a written assurance on the MSP procurement system.

Since more than month, thousands of farmers have been protesting near the national capital against the three new farm laws.