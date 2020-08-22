Top StoriesHealthRegional

Family Members Create Ruckus Over COVID-19 Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative
190

Families of two persons who died of COVID-19 made a ruckus today at Maligaon Railway Central Hospital.

The family members of deceased Milankanti Bhattacharya and Minti Dey accused the hospital authorities of negligence and dereliction of duties.

Alleging that the patients had to face a lot of harassment in the name of COVID-19, they also blamed the death on the irresponsible nature of the concerned authorities.

It was also informed by the family members of Dey that they were initially being told that the patient had tested negative for the virus. However, they were later informed about her being positive.

The Police later intervened and brought the situation under control.  

