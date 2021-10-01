Famous Singer Dwipen Baruah’s Wife Jyotshna Rahman Dies

By Pratidin Bureau on October 1, 2021

Famous Assamese Singer Dwipen Baruah‘s wife Saiyeda Jyotshna Rahman breathed her last on Friday, October 1.

As per sources, Jyotshna Rahman accidentally fell off on the bathroom floor after which she was seriously injured.

She was immediately rushed to the hospital for which an ambulance was being called but unfortunately the doctors and medical staff declared her dead before even getting to reach the hospital.

She entered into the wedlock with Dwipen Baruah in 2009 after 33 years of falling in love.

Also Read: Shravan Rathod of Famous Nadeem-Shravan Duo Dies of COVID-19

AssamAssam newsGuwahati
Related Posts

5 Indian Navy Mountaineers Missing After Avalanche Hits Uttarakhand

Reports of Tata Group Winning Air India Bid ‘Incorrect’: Govt

Assam: Cinema Hall Finally Opens With 50% Seat Capacity

Guwahati: VP Naidu To Attend Various Programmes On Oct 3

Centre Approves Rs. 1000 Cr For Assam Tea Workers

Sarbananda Sonowal Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha Member

Mizoram: Central Health Team to Visit the State to Monitor COVID-19 Situation