Famous Singer Dwipen Baruah’s Wife Jyotshna Rahman Dies

Famous Assamese Singer Dwipen Baruah‘s wife Saiyeda Jyotshna Rahman breathed her last on Friday, October 1.

As per sources, Jyotshna Rahman accidentally fell off on the bathroom floor after which she was seriously injured.

She was immediately rushed to the hospital for which an ambulance was being called but unfortunately the doctors and medical staff declared her dead before even getting to reach the hospital.

She entered into the wedlock with Dwipen Baruah in 2009 after 33 years of falling in love.