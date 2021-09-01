Farah Khan Tests COVID-19 Positive, Says Taken Both Vaccine Doses

Filmmaker-choregrapher Farah Khan has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated, she informed on Wednesday.

The 56-year-old director urged anyone who came in contact with to get tested as soon as possible.

“Despite being double vaccinated and working with mostly double vaxxed people, I have still managed to test positive for COVID. I have already informed everyone I came in contact with to get tested,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“However, if I have forgotten someone (because of old age and fading memory), please test yourself. Hoping to recover soon,” she further said.

Farah is known for films like “Main Hoon Na”, “Om Shanti Om” and “Happy New Year”. Currently, she is a judge on the “Zee Comedy Show” and also recently shot for a dance reality show with Shipa Shetty Kundra.

On Tuesday, Mumbai logged 323 new COVID-19 cases and only one fresh fatality – the lowest death count in a week – taking the infection tally to 7,44,155 and the toll to 15,977.