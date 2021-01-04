Farm Bills Protests: 3 More Farmers Die, Tally Touches 50

Amid the ongoing farmers protests, three more farmers passed away on Sunday, PTI reported.

The death tally has touched around 50, a Business Standard report stated.

One of the farmers died of cardiac arrest, another was suffering from fever while the cause of the death of the third farmer could only be ascertained after post-mortem, police officials were quoted saying in the PTI report.

Those who died were identified as Shamsher Singh (around 45 years of age), a resident of Lidhra village in Punjab’s Sangrur district, Jashandeep Singh (18), a resident of Chauke village in Punjab’s Bathinda district, and Jagbir Singh (60), a resident of Jind in Haryana, the report added.

Shamsher was part of the protests at the Singhu border while Jagbir was participating in the agitation at the Tikri border. Jashandeep died on Saturday evening, the police said, adding that he had gone to support the agitating farmers at the Tikri border.

According to a report published by The Tribune, a list has been released by the Sanjyutka Kisan Morcha on December 16 stating a total of 30 farmers have died during the protest against the three farm laws. Since then, as many as 20 more succumbed to either accidents or health issues.

Farmers from different parts of the country, including Haryana and Punjab, have been camping at various border points of Delhi since the end of November to demand a repeal of the three recent farm laws of the centre.