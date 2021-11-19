Centre’s Decision of Repealing Farm Laws for ‘Fear of Elections’: Congress

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the government will repeal the three farm laws, Congress termed the decision as a victory for farmers of the country.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a tweet said, “The “arrogance” bowed down to the Satyagraha of farmers.”

Reactions poured in from across political parties after PM Modi announced the Centre’s decision in an address to the nation on Friday. Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal welcomed the move to roll back the three farm laws, saying “wisdom” dawned because of the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Another veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram said that the decision was impelled by fear of elections rather than a change of policy or heart.

Chidambaram in a tweet said, “What cannot be achieved by democratic protests can be achieved by the fear of impending elections! PM’s announcement on the withdrawal of the three farm laws is not inspired by a change of policy or a change of heart. It is impelled by fear of elections!”

