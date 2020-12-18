Farm Laws have not been introduced overnight: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the farm laws have not been introduced overnight. Addressing the farmers of Madhya Pradesh via video conferencing, Modi said that there have been decades of discussions, consultations adding that these were the demands of the farmers for decades.

He said, “If today we see the manifestoes of the political parties, we will find the same promises.”

Taking a dig at the opposition parties for “misleading” farmers, PM Modi said, “I don’t think they have a problem with the farm reforms. They have problems with the fact that what they promised and could not deliver has been now done by Modi. I am folding my hands in front of all political parties. Please, take all credit you want. I will give credit to the manifestoes of the political parties.”

“When they were in power, they junked Swaminathan Commission report. We dug out the report and implemented the recommendations,” PM Modi said adding that Madhya Pradesh farmers are well aware of Congress’s false promises. “You know better as they had promised loan waiver to Madhya Pradesh farmers. But all of you got that?” he said.