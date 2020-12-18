NationalTop Stories

Farm Laws have not been introduced overnight: PM Modi

By Pratidin Bureau
File Image
42

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the farm laws have not been introduced overnight. Addressing the farmers of Madhya Pradesh via video conferencing, Modi said that there have been decades of discussions, consultations adding that these were the demands of the farmers for decades.

He said, “If today we see the manifestoes of the political parties, we will find the same promises.”

Taking a dig at the opposition parties for “misleading” farmers, PM Modi said, “I don’t think they have a problem with the farm reforms. They have problems with the fact that what they promised and could not deliver has been now done by Modi. I am folding my hands in front of all political parties. Please, take all credit you want. I will give credit to the manifestoes of the political parties.”

Related News

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat Tests COVID-19+

India To Be ‘Toll Naka Mukt’ In Next 2 Years: Nitin…

Manipur: COVID Test to be Discontinued for Air Passengers

Another TMC MLA Shilbhadra Dutta Quits Party

“When they were in power, they junked Swaminathan Commission report. We dug out the report and implemented the recommendations,” PM Modi said adding that Madhya Pradesh farmers are well aware of Congress’s false promises. “You know better as they had promised loan waiver to Madhya Pradesh farmers. But all of you got that?” he said.

You might also like
World

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation calls for international support to solve Rohingya…

National

Jyotiraditya Scindia Resigns As Congress GS

Regional

Pipeline leakage in Garchuk

Regional

People of Assam have won: Akhil Gogoi

Regional

Actor Nipon Goswami Hospitalized

Top Stories

Twin Blasts Rock Philippines

Comments
Loading...