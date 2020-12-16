Farm Laws May Be Exempted From Punjab, Haryana, UP

The Centre is likely to discuss possible changes to the new farm laws today on minimum guaranteed prices for farmers, a key trigger for the massive protests near Delhi.

As per reports, various formulas are being discussed by the government which includes exempting Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh from the new farm bills and continue the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism.

The farmers however said mere assurances on MSP will not do and want the laws scrapped altogether. They have been rejecting the centre’s offer to make amendments to the three new laws which were enacted in September.

While the government said the new laws will bring about much-needed reforms in the farm sector that will help farmers improve their income by doing away with middlemen, the farmers believe that the laws will deprive them of their earnings and will leave them vulnerable to corporates as the MSP system will be scrapped.

So far, five meetings were held between the protesting farmers and the government but with none ended on the same page. Home minister Amit Shah also met the farmers.

Additionally, the Supreme Court will hear a number of petitions today – one petition wants the protesters to be removed to a designated place in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Another seeks the court’s direction to the Centre to consider the farmers’ demands. It also wants the National Human Rights Commission to investigate if there was any any police assault on the farmers. A third petition wants the top court to allow the farmers enter Delhi and protest at Jantar Mantar.