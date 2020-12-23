Farm Laws: Rahul Gandhi To Hold Protests Tomorrow

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be holding a protest demonstration on Thursday (Dec 24) against the three newly implemented farm laws. He will later meet President Ram Nath Kovind along with a delegation of Congress’s lawmakers to submit a memorandum with around 2 crore signatures collected from across the nation seeking the abolition of the legislation.

“After that [the protest] he [Gandhi] and other senior leaders will meet the President and submit a memorandum with 2 crore [20 million] signatures seeking his intervention,” Congress leader K Suresh said.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi took part in a tractor rally across Punjab and Haryana. As part part of their campaign against the laws, the Congress launched a nationwide campaign in September for collecting appeals of farmers, farm labourers, and other stakeholders addressed to the President for repealing the laws.

“The government has chosen to brazenly defame, discredit and eventually tire out the lakhs of protesting farmers. The Modi government and its ministers have chosen to insult them,” Congress leader KC Venugopal said in a statement on Tuesday.