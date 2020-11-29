Top StoriesNational

Farm Reforms To Create Opportunities: Modi

By Pratidin Bureau
43

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat programme on Sunday said assured the farmers that the new farm laws will create more opportunities in the agriculture sector.

 “Parliament has recently passed farm reform laws after rigorous brainstorming. These reforms have not only broken shackles of farmers but have also given new rights and opportunities to them,” PM Narendra Modi said as reported by the Hindustan Times.

“The demands made by farmers over the years, which every government had only promised to meet so far, have finally been met with the new reforms,”the report said.

“The knowledge of law is important and it is important to have the right information,” Modi asserted.

The comments come as farmers are protesting against the farm laws in the national capital.

